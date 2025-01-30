Budget Session | DMK MPs to demand code of conduct for governors, increase in funds

Ahead of the Budget Session, DMK MPs have decided to seek funds for various infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu, apart from pushing for a “code of conduct” for governors and a fixed “time frame” for them to sign state government files and bills.



At a parliamentary members’ meeting held on Wednesday (January 29) in Chennai, DMK MPs passed resolutions to push for six key demands, including a specific call to set a time frame for governors to sign state government files, during the Budget Session.

Slam Governor Ravi

DMK MPs criticised Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for delaying the approval of state bills, despite the fact that his expenses are fully funded by the state government using taxpayers’ money. They reiterated their stance that the governor’s post should be abolished and also called for funding that was neglected in earlier budgets for crucial projects like metro rail and disaster relief.



Also read: ‘Governor Ravi’s actions childish, unable to digest that TN is developing’: CM Stalin

Citing multiple instances where Governor Ravi failed to perform his constitutional duties and instead promoted a right-wing political agenda in Tamil Nadu, MPs have decided to highlight the need for abolishing the governor’s post during the session.

In a release issued by the DMK, MPs stated that Governor Ravi deliberately obstructs the appointment of vice-chancellors, leaving universities without leadership, while simultaneously allowing BJP leaders to conduct political speeches in these same institutions.

“His only agenda is to serve BJP’s political interests. Governor Ravi has no interest in Tamil Nadu’s development, its people’s welfare, or its rich culture—not even in the Constitution he swore an oath to uphold. His sole focus is on pushing a right-wing, anti-people political agenda. Until the Governor’s post is abolished, measures must be taken to protect the dignity of the position. A Code of Conduct should be established for Governors to define their role, and a fixed time frame should be mandated for signing state government files and bills,” the resolution stated.

‘Defaming DMK govt’

When asked how the resolution regarding the governor would impact the Budget Session, DMK MP Kanimozhi Somu said, “President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament on Friday (January 31, 2025) in the Lok Sabha Chamber in Parliament House ahead of the Budget Session. She will read the message given to her by the Union government. Similarly, Governor Ravi has to read out the address given to him by the state government of Tamil Nadu. But instead, he continues to defame our government and fail in performing his duties. So this time, we want to raise this issue apart from seeking funds for the state.”

DMK MPs also pointed out Ravi’s refusal to follow traditions in the resolution. “In Tamil Nadu, the Governor is a part of the State Legislature. However, he disregards its traditions, delays signing bills passed by the Assembly, and refuses to read the Governor’s Address prepared by the state government. He undermines the Tamil Thaai Vazhthu (Tamil Anthem) while glorifying Sanskrit and Hindi. It’s time for abolition for governor post,” reads the resolution.



Also read: 'National anthem insulted again': TN Governor Ravi walks out of Assembly

Disaster management

DMK MPs also discussed the urgent need for funding for disaster management in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to The Federal, Kanimozhi Somu emphasised the party’s efforts to convince Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the importance of funding infrastructure and disaster relief measures in Tamil Nadu.

“We have explained the situation to the finance minister in person. Our MPs have raised concerns directly with her. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu met her personally with details on how the state was neglected in previous budgets and why disaster management funding is essential. Even our Chief Minister has written detailed letters. So, we expect fair treatment in the Union Budget this time,” Kanimozhi Somu said.

Financial discrimination

DMK MPs also highlighted financial discrimination with Tamil Nadu in revenue sharing, citing the disparity in tax returns.



Also read: TN Assembly passes resolution for rollback of UGC’s new regulations 2025

“If Tamil Nadu contributes ₹100 as direct tax to the Union government, it gets back only ₹29. This shows how unfairly Tamil Nadu and its people are financially discriminated against. This discrimination extends to revenue sharing and subsidies as well. The BJP government must allocate funds for pending metro rail projects, disaster relief, and other development programs for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming budget,’’ they said in the meeting.

Another key resolution passed at the meeting was about a protest planned by the DMK student wing and MPs in Delhi on February 6, demanding the withdrawal of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) draft guidelines. MPs stated that the draft guidelines undermine federalism and state rights in education, thereby affecting higher education as a whole.