Delimitation: DMK MPs to raise issue in Parliament, seek other parties' support

Chennai, Mar 9 (PTI) DMK MPs on Sunday resolved to work towards ensuring Tamil Nadu's rights vis-a-vis the Lok Sabha seats delimitation issue, saying the population-based exercise will affect not just the southern states but also others including Odisha and West Bengal.

A meeting of DMK MPs, held under party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here, came on the eve of the resumption of the Parliament session on Monday.

The meeting passed resolutions, deciding to take up the delimitation issue in the Parliament. Others including Hindi 'imposition' will also be raised.

The DMK has been insisting that the population based delimitation of Lok Sabha seats will result in a decline in the existing number of seats for Tamil Nadu and wants the exercise to be done on the basis of the 1971 census.

The Centre has not given a "clear response" on the issue and was creating confusion, the MPs resolved and said Stalin has realised that Tamil Nadu and other southern states were being "penalised" for effectively implementing population control measures.

"This meeting resolves to support CM Stalin in all his efforts in this issue and take it up in the Parliament and ensure Tamil Nadu does not lose a single Lok Sabha seat." Further, the DMK MPs resolved to take efforts to garner support from political parties from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab-- all states that stand to lose LS seats post-delimitation and make them a part of the struggle against the Centre in this issue.

For this purpose, DMK MPs would coordinate with their colleagues from the alliance parties. PTI

