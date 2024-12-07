Centre has not given Himachal its due, says minister

Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday accused the Union government of not giving any special financial assistance to the state for disaster relief and pointed out that the funds received by the state were part of centrally sponsored schemes on which the state has rightful claims.

Special assistance was given to other disaster-hit states but Himachal was denied the same, he said and added that the people of the state have not committed any crime by voting Congress to power in the state.

Himachal has a senior minister in the Union Cabinet who is also the national president of the BJP and he should fight for the rightful claims of Himachal, he said while addressing media persons here.

The government has set a target to connect all the villages by roads in the next two years and extremely remote areas like Dodra-Kwar, Chhota Bhangal and Bara Bhangal would be connected by road, while another remote area Kasha-Pat in the Rampur area of the Shimla district has been connected by road, he said adding that Rs 800 crore would be spent on metalling and tarring of roads.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement issued here, former BJP minister Sukhram Chaudhary and the party's general cecretary Bihari Lal said the payment of Rs 800 crore of contractors are pending in the PWD and the minister is counting achievements. PTI

