'Biased', 'BJP agent': Karnataka govt hits the warpath against Governor Gehlot

There is very little history of non-BJP state governments enjoying a good federal relationship with the respective Governors.

The altercations between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor CV Ananda Bose are standing examples.

Now, it is the turn of the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka, which is bracing for a showdown with Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot. Things have gotten so far that the ruling Congress plans to escalate the issue to President Droupadi Murmu.

Started with MUDA

This simmering tension with the governor came to a boil after Gehlot granted permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in an alleged scam involving land allocation by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The Siddaramaiah Cabinet has also found other issues to bare its fangs at the Governor. The growing rift has been exacerbated by Gehlot's rejection of several bills passed by the Karnataka Assembly.

The state government is therefore seeking the intervention of the President.

Congress leaders allege the Governor's actions are directed by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The BJP has still not reconciled itself to its defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections last year, they say.

Protest in Delhi

Up in arms against the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government is planning a 'Delhi chalo' protest. This will be similar to a demonstration held in February 2024 in the national capital over alleged monetary discrimination against the state.

The Karnataka government is reportedly trying to rope in the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, too, as it seeks to petition President Murmu over the alleged 'misuse of governors' by the Modi government.

It is a clear government-versus-Governor scenario in Karnataka.

Ministers deeply unhappy

The state Cabinet and Congress leaders have consistently criticised the Governor’s actions. Many ministers want a strong political counter to what they perceive as Gehlot's politically-driven decisions.

The Karnataka government is also considering invoking its constitutional powers and formally responding to the Governor’s letter regarding the pending cases for prosecution.

The swift approval for the prosecution of Siddaramaiah has further ruffled feathers in the Congress.

Biased Governor, says Congress

Congress leaders complain that the Governor showed no urgency when it came to requests pending for prosecution against other leaders, including of the BJP, even though he issued a notice to the Chief Minister right after receiving a private complaint, requesting a detailed response.

Later, the Governor approved the prosecution of Siddaramaiah. Meanwhile, there are six individuals against whom petitions seeking prosecution await the approval of the Governor.

These include former Chief Minister and current Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, a BJP ally, and former ministers Murugesh Nirani as well as Janardhan Reddy. A petition against former minister Shashikala Jolle has reportedly been rejected by the Governor.

Cabinet against Governor

Some ministers are keen to understand the reasons for this seemingly discriminatory attitude.



At a Cabinet meeting, the ministers emphasised that the Cabinet has the authority to assist, advise, and obtain information from the Governor regarding their functions.

While political criticism and critiques by the Governor are acceptable, the government needs to understand the reasons behind any delays and address them in writing, they asserted.



Singhvi’s attack on Gehlot

Siddaramaiah has challenged the Governor's decision to have him prosecuted.

His legal counsel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, says the Governor's authorisation for prosecution is unconstitutional and appears to be an attempt to destabilise the state government.

He criticised the Governor for rejecting the Cabinet's recommendation without providing any justification, highlighting that Gehlot's actions seem arbitrary and lack proper explanation.



Shivakumar seeks ‘wisdom’ for Governor

Gehlot returned six major bills to the Karnataka government in August, seeking further clarification. This brings the total number of bills returned since January this year to 11.

A frustrated Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reacted: "The Governor has returned 15 bills after listening to BJP legislators… If the Governor is to act solely on BJP's words, then what is the role of the government in a democratic system? We are ready to provide clarifications. There’s nothing wrong with asking for clarifications, but I pray that God grants the Governor good wisdom."

At a recent Congress Legislature Party meet, the MLAs voiced strong dissatisfaction with the Governor's actions. They proposed discussing the issue with the party high command besides calling on President Murmu.

Kannada language issue



Earlier this year, the Governor returned the state government's ordinance that mandated Kannada boards in business establishments.



The government had issued an ordinance requiring 60 per cent use of Kannada language in business establishments.

To implement this, the Governor's approval was needed. But Gehlot rejected it and said the Bill be presented and passed in the Assembly instead. This was done.



The 42nd convocation at Mangalore University turned chaotic due to a clash between the Governor's office and the university administration. Gehlot, who presided over the event, repeatedly issued instructions through his security officer, taking control of the proceedings and causing confusion.

The vice-chancellor, Prof PL Dharma, was appointed by the government, while the governor's office had another person in name, according to sources. The consequence was ugly scenes in the university.