You don’t have our consent for mining: Hasdeo Aranya adivasis tell govt

On October 28, the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board laid out the red carpet in Raipur for artists belonging to diverse tribal communities from the state as well as various countries for a three-day dance gala.

The National Tribal Dance Festival, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, will promote and “celebrate” the uniqueness of tribal culture and showcase the “richness and diversity” of tribal life of Chhattisgarh and other states to the world.

Meanwhile, fifteen members of one such indigenous tribe, which “contributes to the vibrant culture” of Baghel’s state, are camping in Delhi after being “betrayed” by the chief minister.

The “betrayal”, they say, came even after 250 adivasi villagers from the dense Hasdeo Aranya forests walked a full 300 km to Baghel in Raipur and received an assurance that the state will not give clearance to mining in the Parsa coal block in Chhattisgarh.