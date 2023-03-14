Why Kerala is going slow on accepting organs from brain dead people

Sitting in the waiting area outside the Intensive Care Unit at Lisie Hospital in Ernakulam, Ramesh, a 44-year-old daily-wage labourer from a Tamil Nadu village near the Kerala border in Karakkonam, switched between twiddling his thumbs and shaking his legs frantically. His wife Vijila and their 15-year-old son Rubin were inside the ICU. Rubin had undergone a liver transplant, with his mother as the donor.

While both mother and son were stable post the surgery, Ramesh was restless worrying not just about the hospital expenses but also about another transplant surgery that his son needed, for which he was himself donating his kidney.

“Some 10 years back, Rubin was diagnosed with kidney stones and had been taking medicines. But one day he started vomiting. Tests showed his liver was malfunctioning. Soon we found that both his kidneys too had been damaged and multiple organ transplant was the only option for him to survive,” Ramesh told The Federal.

He had been undergoing dialysis for some time. It would take another two months for the kidney transplant, added Ramesh, his voice echoing both helplessness and hope.