What drives China to build its own space station

Susheela Srinivas
Updated 7:14 AM, 11 May, 2021
0
COMMENTS
Tianhe-1 is the first and primary module of the upcoming Chinese Space Station (CSS) which would be fully functional by the end of 2022.

On April 29, 2021, a massive, 22 metric tonne module called Tianhe-1 took to the skies atop a heavy-lift Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Centre, China. Tianhe-1 is the first and primary module of the upcoming Chinese Space Station (CSS). Reportedly, the space station will be fully functional by the end of 2022.

Tianhe-1 (which means Harmony in Heavens) is the core element of CSS comprising power and propulsion units, life support equipment, and the living quarters for the future crew.

In May, a medium-lift Long March 7 rocket will carry the next module, Tianzhou-2. The module holding the fuel and propellant unit and the cargo port of the CSS will dock with Tianhe-1.

By the end of June, China proposes to send three taikonauts (as they call their astronauts) to the space station for an extended stay on the CSS.

To continue reading this article...

You have to be a Premium Subscriber

Start your subscription with a free trial

Enjoy unlimited Eighth column, archives and games on
The Federal.com and The Federal APP and many more features.
You will also be supporting ethical and unbiased journalism.
After trial subscription plans start from Rs. 99
Already a member?

Login

Please subscribe on thefederal.com/plans/

Get breaking news and latest updates from India
and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US:

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR