Pill to fight stigma: What Seva Bharati’s dedicated health clinic means for sex workers of Delhi’s GB Road

In 2020, Nidhi* was in her early 20s when she realised her periods were delayed. Despite the concern weighing heavily on her mind, she went about doing her work, which involved providing sex services to men, on Delhi’s Garstin Bastion Road, running from Ajmeri Gate to Lahori Gate. As a few more days passed, she grew worried. Shrouded by anxiety and fear, Nidhi took a home pregnancy test. The test confirmed her fear and an even bigger worry took over Nidhi’s mind — what to do now?

Abandoned by her husband and working in a profession ridden with stigmas, Nidhi knew she had to abort. What she didn’t know was she would be denied a safe abortion and lose her life in the process.

“My sister lost her life due to the brazen discrimination against us. She approached a government facility for an abortion. The hospital told her that her consent to abortion wasn’t enough and that she needed to come back with the consent of her husband to get the abortion done. As her husband had left her, Nidhi could not get an abortion done at the hospital. Left without a choice, she attempted it at home. The procedure led to complications and Nidhi lost her life,” Nidhi’s sister Pooja, who too is a sex worker, tells The Federal, with tears welling up in her eyes.