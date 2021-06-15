How Covid changed the way we live and look at life

With no one willing to bet on when the COVID-19 pandemic will end, coronavirus has shut the world for more than a year now. The pandemic has spared no corners and has induced enormous changes either willingly or unwillingly around us.

We are surrounded by massive vaccination drives, virtual meetings, hybrid working, digital education, online shopping, fitness restricted to our homes, and a global crisis of unprecedented economic proportions affecting one and all.

Sometime in the future, there will be a return to normality. However, there is no doubt that certain things will change, probably forever. The pandemic has altered everyone’s lives, whether it is a customer, an employee, a citizen or a human. Therefore, we must expect to see behavioural shifts for many in this new world of uncertainty.

What will change