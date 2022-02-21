How a puff instead of a jab can fight Covid better

Despite initial enthusiasm that vaccines would wipe out the novel coronavirus and make it history has been humbled by the emergence of variants with immune escape mutations. Vaccines, available evidence shows, prevent severe illness, hospitalisation, and death. Still, almost all the Covid vaccines fail to arrest the infection and transmit emerging variants.

Jabbing the vaccines in the muscle produces a cocktail of antibodies that seek and destroy the virus in the bloodstream. However, few of these antibodies reach the nose’s mucus, where the virus first gets its foothold. Alarmed at the rate of breakthrough infection caused by the Omicron variant, immunologists are looking towards an alternative route for immunisation—nose. They hope that the nasal vaccines provide the desired ‘sterilising immunity’.

Omicron

First detected in the specimens collected on November 11, 2021, in Botswana, the Omicron variant soon found its way across the globe, triggering the next wave of infections.