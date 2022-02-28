Has religious conversion helped Dalits escape caste scourge?

In his youth, Ganeshan was full of zeal to fight against a system where the odds are stacked against the Dalits. The dehumanisation of one Hindu community by another (claiming to be superior and upper caste) made little sense to Ganeshan. He would often knock the doors of district authorities seeking justice against caste atrocities in his small village -- Dombuchery -- in Tamil Nadu's Theni district.

But Ganeshan has since become Abdul Razak, a convert to Islam. The transformation didn’t come easy, though. He resisted the temptation to shun the religion he was born into and embrace a new identity for 10 long years.

In the 1980s, Ganeshan emerged as a lone crusader in the fight for social justice in his village. However, he often faced disappointment when it came to caste-related matters. Even though he continued the struggle, something inside Razak, now 55, changed after one particular case.

“A 15-year-old Dalit girl was beaten with a broomstick in front of everyone in her school by a caste Hindu family to show the little girl her place in society. When I came to know about it, I filed a petition through a telegram to the police in Kumbakonam district who were taking cognisance of atrocities against Dalits,” Razak recalls.