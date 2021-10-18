How an art show is breathing new life into Alappuzha’s decadent world

Shwetha E George
Updated 7:29 PM, 17 October, 2021
0
COMMENTS
The art show, Lokame Tharavaadu, comprises works of 267 artists. The exhibition show has so far sold artwork worth a crore.

Ask any Malayali what he thinks of ‘Alappuzha’ – he will give you predictable descriptions.

‘Where the roads are waterways’, ‘the seat of the Leftist revolution’, ‘historic but not futuristic’ – in fact, anyone could easily ask what relevance can this old, decadent and dilapidated town have in a world where one’s life moves in the direction one swipes.

But Bose Krishnamachari would strongly disagree. As one of the founders of the Kochi Biennale Foundation teetering on the brink of financial collapse, deeply aware of the pandemic-wrought crisis on the international circuit and philosophically unenthusiastic of virtual art walk-throughs, Bose simply thought to himself – why not curate a contemporary art exhibition exclusively for Malayali artists?

“Creatively thinking, we can do an art show anywhere,” says Bose. “But a pragmatic plan rests on a single reality – space.” And Alleppey offered that in plenty.

To continue reading this article...

You have to be a Premium Subscriber

Start your subscription with a free trial

Enjoy unlimited Eighth column, archives and games on
thefederal.com and many more features.
You will also be supporting ethical and unbiased journalism.
plans start from Rs. 99
Already a member?

Login

Please subscribe on thefederal.com/plans/

Get breaking news and latest updates from India
and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US: