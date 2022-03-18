Development must, but not at the cost of welfare schemes: PTR

Social welfare and inclusive economic development are the two sides of the same coin, said finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Presenting the Tamil Nadu state budget on Friday (March 18), finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) said that at a time when the economy is bouncing back from the impacts of three COVID waves, it is time we rebalance our priorities and focus on social infrastructure and development without compromising on welfare schemes.

“The scales of justice have been the symbol of the Dravidian movement from the days of the Justice Party, our political ancestor. From an economic perspective, social welfare and inclusive economic development are the two sides of the same coin. Last year, amidst the resurgence of the pandemic, we consciously tilted the scales towards social welfare with the goal of alleviating the pain of the weaker sections of the society,” said PTR while presenting his first full budget. The finance minister presented in a paperless budget for the second consecutive year.

Scheme to increase girls’ school enrolment ratio

In a separate sub-head titled ‘Social Welfare’, the minister while invoking the lines of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, ‘the time has dawned for women to earn degrees and make laws’, announced that the existing Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme is to be changed to ‘Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme’.

“All girl students, from class 6 to 12, who study in government schools will be paid Rs 1,000 per month by way of direct bank transfer. This benefit will continue till the uninterrupted completion of their undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses. This benefit will be available in addition to other scholarships,” he said, adding that the Tamil Nadu government has made an outlay of Rs 698 crore for the purpose.

The scheme was announced mainly looking at low enrolment ratio of girl students in government schools for higher education. It is expected that nearly 6 lakh girl students would benefit from this scheme every year.

‘Importance to education over marriage’

It is interesting to note that in 1989 the then chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi launched the ‘Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Marriage Assistance Scheme’ to promote girl education and to support marriage of girls from poor families.

Under this scheme, one of the prerequisites for the girls to get the financial assistance of Rs 25,000 and 4 gram gold coin for their marriage is that they should have appeared for Class 10 board exam but not necessarily have passed it. A girl who completes a degree or diploma would get Rs 50,000 and 4 gram gold coin.

This condition helped arrest the dropout rate of girl students from schools.

“Usually at the higher secondary level we see dropout rate among girl students is very high. During the pandemic, the dropout rate increased manifold. Also we came to know that child marriage cases went up during this time. In order to stop this dropout rate, the government could have thought to remould the existing scheme,” said S Anandhi, professor, Madras Institute of Development Studies.

However, the state has not clarified if the existing financial assistance for marriage would continue in future because two welfare schemes by same name cannot exist, said Anandhi.

“It appears that the government is giving importance to education over marriage. The government probably thought mere financial assistance for marriage will not make girls and women free and independent. It means that the present disposition is bringing back the ideas of Periyar who fought for women’s independence and education,” Anandhi said.

She added that the rationale behind naming the scheme after Moovalur Ramamirtham could be because Ramamirtham studied only up to Class 3, but she fought for the education of Devadasi women and to end the Devadasi system.

Besides, an amount of Rs 1,949 crore has been allocated towards Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meal Programme.