WTC standings: India slip to 6th after New Zealand's big win against WI

Dubai, Dec 12 (PTI) India on Friday slipped a rung to sixth position on the World Test Championship standings after New Zealand's comprehensive nine-wicket victory against the West Indies in Wellington propelled them to the third place.

Runners-up in the first two WTC cycles, India were placed fifth after they were blanked 2-0 by South Africa at home last month with New Zealand occupying the sixth position. However, the table saw a major turnaround after the Kiwis' big win in the second Test at Basin Reverse on Friday.

Former champions Australia continue to hold the top position with 100 percentage points (win-loss percentage) with South Africa in second place with 75 percentage points.

Sri Lanka (66.67) and Pakistan (50) occupy the fourth and fifth position respectively.

New Zealand have so far accumulated 66.67 percentage points, while India have a win-loss percentage of 48.15.

India can drop further down to seventh if England stage a comeback against Australia in the Ashes. The Aussies lead the series 2-0 with three more matches to play.

India's next assignment is against Sri Lanka in August next year.

With the latest result, New Zealand have also boosted their prospects of a second appearance in the World Test Championship Final.

The Black Caps' bowlers did the damage on the third day at Basin Reserve, with Jacob Duffy's five-wicket haul helping the hosts dismiss the West Indies for just 128 in their second innings.

That left New Zealand requiring 56 for victory and a 1-0 series lead and Devon Conway (28 not out) and Kane Williamson (16 not out) guided them home after the early loss of skipper Tom Latham for nine.

The victory saw New Zealand earn 12 valuable WTC points and allowed the 2021 winners to jump in front of Pakistan and India and join Sri Lanka in third place on the standings.

The third Test between New Zealand and West Indies will commence in Mount Maunganui on December 18. PTI

