WTC Final, Day 2: Australia lead South Africa by 218 runs after wickets tumble again

London, Jun 12 (AP) A low-scoring World Test Championship final was heading to a thrilling conclusion after Australia took a 74-run first-innings lead before being reduced to 144-8 by South Africa by the close of Day 2 at Lord's on Thursday.

It was a landmark day for Australia captain Pat Cummins, who took 6-28 to get to 300 wickets in his test career and dismiss the Proteas for 138 following a whirlwind hour after lunch when the Baggy Greens claimed South Africa's last five batters for 12 runs in 5.5 overs.

A test dominated by pace bowling continued in that vein in Australia's second innings, with Kagiso Rabada — who took 5-51 to help restrict the Australians to 212 all out on Day 1 — again removing Usman Khawaja (6) and Cameron Green (0) in one over before Lungi Ngidi took three wickets, including dangerman Steve Smith (13), in an inspired spell.

Tottering at 73-7, Australia managed to rebuild in the final hour through a crucial eighth-wicket partnership of 61 between wicketkeeper Alex Carey (43) and Mitchell Starc (16 not out). Rabada (3-44) trapped Carey lbw in another twist in the next-to-last over at the home of cricket as 14 wickets tumbled for the second straight day.

Australia led by 218 going into the third and potentially final day of the third edition of test cricket's big new showpiece in its bid to retain the mace.

South Africa is seeking its first ICC trophy in any format this century.

“Obviously, we're really in a good position now,” Ngidi said. "Two balls could wrap it up for us.

“If we are chasing anything under 230, it won't be easy with the bowling lineup they have but we'd like to give ourselves the best chance of that.” Cummins the star for Australia The Australians might also think they're in a good spot — and that was in large part down to their captain.

After South Africa resumed on 43-4, Cummins took five of the final six wickets — the other was a run-out — to claim the best bowling figures by a captain at Lord's. He became the eighth Aussie to get to 300 wickets.

“It's way more than I could've asked for," the understated skipper said. “For any fast bowler, 300 is a big number — it means you've battled a few injuries and niggles and got through it. I'm pretty happy.” Cummins' exploits meant South Africa slumped from 126-5 to 138 all out in barely 40 minutes after lunch.

Only four batters got into double figures and only two above 20 — captain Temba Bavuma (36) and David Bedingham (45).

Carey's redemption In Australia's second innings, there was redemption for Carey in a couple of ways.

This was his first test appearance at Lord's since that memorable Ashes match two years ago when Carey and the Australians were roundly and loudly abused by the crowd — and in the Long Room by Marylebone Cricket Club members — after his controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow, who had wandered out of his crease without checking if the ball was dead.

And on Wednesday, Carey missed a reverse sweep against Keshav Maharaj, loosening Australia's control and starting a late-innings collapse of 5-20.

He made partial amends with a significant knock of 43 just as his team was creaking and giving up the advantage to the Proteas in a match that swung to and fro. He crashed five fours in a 50-ball cameo that knocked South Africa out of its stride, even if just for an hour.

Starc was still in the middle at stumps — alongside Nathan Lyon (1) — but only because Marco Jansen dropped a regulation catch at gully off Wiaan Mulder in the last over. AP

