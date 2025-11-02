Women’s World Cup final: South Africa opt to field as rain delays match

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to field first in the Women’s World Cup final against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (November 2).

The match, however, got off to a delayed start due to persistent unseasonal rain that lashed the city through the morning. Although conditions were expected to improve by afternoon, heavy showers returned around 1 pm, forcing the toss and start of play to be rescheduled for 3 pm and 3.30 pm, respectively. Another spell of rain around 2:45 p.m. further delayed proceedings for the summit clash that will decide a new women’s ODI world champion.

Despite the IMD’s prediction of “generally cloudy skies with light rain,” conditions remained far worse, leaving thousands of fans who had queued up hours in advance seeking cover outside the venue. Ground staff worked tirelessly to keep the main pitch and bowling ends under covers, though the side squares were left exposed, unlike during India’s league match against New Zealand.

India reached the final after pulling off a record-breaking chase against Australia, powered by Jemimah Rodrigues’ sublime 127 off 134 balls. South Africa, meanwhile, sealed their spot with a commanding win over England, led by Wolvaardt’s sensational 169 off 143 balls.