Promotions, wax statue: It’s raining ‘rewards’ for World Cup-winning women

It’s raining rewards for the Indian women who lifted the cricket World Cup last month.

Indian Railways has promoted three key members of the team – Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana and Renuka Singh Thakur – to the Group B post of Officer on Special Duty (Sports) through out-of-turn promotion.

Their captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, is now the brand ambassador of Punjab National Bank and will also get her wax statue at the Jaipur Wax Museum.

Out-of-turn promotions

The railway promotions recognised the trio’s exceptional performances in India's victorious 2025 ICC Women's World Cup campaign, an official statement said.

“All three players will be entitled to the pay and benefits of a Group B gazetted officer, under Level-8 of the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC,” the Railway Ministry said.

Also read: WPL auction: Deepti becomes costliest buy; Charani, Kerr land big deals

“This initiative of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) will not only provide financial security to the three women cricketers but also entrust them with administrative responsibilities,” it added.

In November, the three cricketers were felicitated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Rail Bhawan.

Before their promotions, Rawal served as a senior clerk, while Thakur and Rana worked as junior clerk and commercial-cum-ticket clerk, respectively, in Northern Railway.

Wax statue

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Wax Museum has decided to install a wax statue of Harmanpreet.

According to its curator and founder Anoop Srivastava, a museum team met her on Monday (December 1) to take detailed body measurements and capture photos and videos to craft her life-sized wax figure.

“Kaur showed great enthusiasm in the creation of her wax figure and promised to attend the unveiling ceremony with her family. She was curious to learn about the wax figure-making process,” Srivastava said.

Also read: Harmanpreet Kaur on first earnings: ‘Felt like the richest person on earth'

He said Kaur’s personality is sure to inspire young girls and make a significant impact.

The museum already houses wax statues of notable sports personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, and Sandeep Singh, he added.

PNB brand ambassador

Also on Monday, Punjab National Bank signed Harmanpreet as its brand ambassador.

The bank said in a press release that Kaur is its first-ever female brand ambassador.

She was presented with a framed PNB jersey bearing her name and number, along with a custom-engraved PNB bat.

Also read: When winning looked like grace: How India’s women rewrote meaning of triumph

“It feels truly surreal. I have been banking with PNB since I was 18, and my first account was at the PNB Moga branch. To stand here today as the bank’s brand ambassador is an honour,” Harmanpreet said.

(With agency inputs)