Venkatesh Prasad set to take over as KSCA president

Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI) Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad is all set to take over as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) unopposed during the elections to be held on December 7.

During the screening of the nominations, Prasad’s candidacy was approved by electoral officer Dr B Basavaraju IAS (Retd).

The nomination of KN Shanth Kumar, the other presidential post aspirant, was rejected on technical grounds, while Kalpana Venkatacahar withdrew from the contest for the top role, paving way for Prasad’s ascension.

“With this development, Venkatesh Prasad B.K. is now poised to be elected unopposed to the post of President,” said a statement on behalf of the association.

The scrutiny of the nominations were held under the supervision of retired High Court judge Justice Subhash B Adi.

Nominations of other former cricketers in fray such as Sujith Somasundar (Vice-president, Secretary) and Avinash Vaidya (Joint Secretary and Managing Committee member) were also approved.

Prasad was a former vice-president of the association during Anil Kumble’s tenure as president, while Javagal Srinath held the secretary’s post.

Somasundar was the head of education at the BCCI Centre of Excellence till recently before stepping down to contest in the state association polls. PTI

