T20 World Cup winning teams from 2007 to 2026

India scripted history in Ahmedabad on Sunday night (March 8) as they won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 by defeating New Zealand.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, India became the first team to win three T20 World Cup trophies. The previous two came in 2007 and 2024.

India are also the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups and also the first hosts to claim the silverware.

Here is the full list of T20 World Cup winners from the first edition in 2007.

2007: India (Runners-up: Pakistan)

2009: Pakistan (Sri Lanka)

2010: England (Australia)

2012: West Indies (Sri Lanka)

2014: Sri Lanka (India)

2016: West Indies (England)

2021: Australia (New Zealand)

2022: England (Pakistan)

2024: India (South Africa)

2026: India (New Zealand)