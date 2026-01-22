T20 World Cup: Will Scotland replace Bangladesh?

As Bangladesh on Thursday (January 22) remained defiant with their stand of not travelling to India to play the T20 World Cup 2026, there is a possibility of Scotland replacing them in the tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday rejected Bangladesh’s request to shift their matches from India to co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh had cited security reasons for refusing to travel to India. They are scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

What sports advisor said

Bangladesh had been served an ultimatum by the world body on Wednesday to either agree to travel to India or risk being replaced, as there was no credible threat to the safety of their players, officials or fans there. The country was given time till Thursday to make its decision.

Scotland are next in line based on team rankings for the tournament starting February 7.

Taking a hard-line position Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul, after a meeting with national team players on Thursday, announced that the ICC's assessment was not acceptable to them.

"While our cricketers have worked hard to qualify for the World Cup, the security risk regarding playing in India remains unchanged. This concern is not based on abstract analysis...," Nazrul said in a press conference while declaring that the country won't play in India.

"...we are not convinced that they can ensure the safety of our entire team, journalists, and spectators. We are not giving up hope yet; our team is ready. We expect the ICC to provide justice by considering our genuine security risks and allowing us to play in Sri Lanka," he added.

Unprecedented move

If Bangladesh are removed from the T20 World Cup, it will be an unprecedented move. Previously, teams have refused to travel to countries due to security concerns.

During the 1996 50-over World Cup, Australia and West Indies forfeited their group games against Sri Lanka in the island nation, citing security concerns. Back then, the World Cup was hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Australia went on to reach the final where they lost to Sri Lanka in Lahore.