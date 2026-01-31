T20 World Cup: Pakistan reveal travel plan on WhatsApp, then delete it

As suspense over Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 continues, reports claimed that the team’s travel plans were revealed by the country’s cricket board in a press statement shared on Friday (January 30), but later deleted and updated with a new version.

As per a report in RevSportz, Pakistan team’s media manager shared a statement on the squad’s travel plans for T20 World Cup. However, the message shared on a WhatsApp group that has media personnel was later updated, deleting the T20 World Cup part.

Pakistan’s message

The first statement read, “Update on Pakistan T20I Squad. Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr has been released from Pakistan's T20I squad for the remaining two matches of the series against Australia. Pakistan will compete the series with the 15-member squad that will travel onwards for the ICC Cricket World Cup.”

Also read: Pakistan to confirm T20 World Cup participation by Feb 2

Later, it was updated without the T20 World Cup part. “Update on Pakistan T20I Squad. Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr has been released from Pakistan's T20I squad for the remaining two matches of the series against Australia.”

Pakistan are currently playing a home three-T20I series against Australia, which ends on Sunday (February 1).

ICC vs Bangladesh

T20 World Cup begins in India on February 7 with Sri Lanka as co-hosts. The International Cricket Council has replaced Bangladesh with Scotland after they refused to travel to India following their request to the world governing body to shift their matches to Sri Lanka over security concerns was rejected.

Also read: Exclusive with Rahul Dravid on T20 World Cup

Pakistan, showing solidarity with Bangladesh, have so far not confirmed their participation in the T20 World Cup. They will announce their decision on Monday (February 2), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said earlier. However, they have announced the squad for the 20-team tournament.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.