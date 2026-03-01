T20 WC: West Indies post 195/4 despite Bumrah’s twin strikes in must-win tie

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) West Indies executed a clear attacking blueprint in their virtual quarterfinal against India as they rode on Roston Chase's foundation before unleashing a late assault to post an imposing 195/4 in their T20 World Cup Super Eight clash here on Sunday.

Chase, making full use of two reprieves, struck a fluent 40 off 25 balls as he added 68 runs for the opening wicket with Shai Hope (32 off 33).

The pair ensured early momentum with a measured yet proactive approach against the new ball.

India clawed back briefly when Jasprit Bumrah delivered a double strike in the 12th over to stall the charge. But the respite proved short-lived.

Rovman Powell (34 not out off 19 balls; 3x4, 2x6) and Jason Holder (37 not out off 22 balls; 2x4, 3x6) launched a ferocious counter-attack, stitching together an unbeaten 76-run stand for the fifth wicket off just 35 balls to provide the finishing flourish.

India bowled Bumrah in short bursts and holding him back for the death overs despite his middle-overs impact.

The strategy, however, misfired.

Powell took apart Arshdeep Singh for 24 runs in the 16th over, derailing India’s plans. Arshdeep finished with 0/43, while Bumrah was the standout bowler with 2/36.

In front of a packed Eden Gardens, India found themselves under early pressure in the high-stakes virtual quarterfinal as West Indies rode a fluent 68-run opening stand off 53 balls.

Put in to bat, skipper Hope and the promoted Chase began cautiously, collecting just three runs in the opening over.

The intent shifted quickly thereafter as Hope took on Hardik Pandya with a pick-up over midwicket followed by a crisp cover drive, setting the tone.

Axar Patel kept things tight, but India’s lapses in the field proved costly.

Chase, who survived a mix-up early when Varun Chakravarthy threw to the wrong end with him stranded mid-pitch, capitalised fully.

He was reprieved again on 14 when Abhishek Sharma spilled a regulation catch at cover.

Playing a risk-reward game, Chase took charge on Hardik, clobbering him over cow corner after the all-rounder changed ends.

India held back Varun from the powerplay, preferring to deploy him in the middle overs, and the move eventually paid off.

Introduced in the ninth over, he broke the stand by castling Hope.

With a perfect opening, Shimron Hetmyer walked in with licence to attack and wasted no time.

He charged Hardik in only his third delivery, smoking him over wide long-on in a 13-run over that also included three wides.

He then targeted Varun, striking him for a six and a four as the visitors surged to 99/1.

With momentum slipping, India needed inspiration and Bumrah delivered, first dismissing Hetmyer (27 off 12; 2x6, 1x4) and then outfoxing the well-set Chase (40 off 25; 5x4, 1x6) by cleverly taking pace off the ball.

Hardik returned post-drinks to dismiss Sherfane Rutherford (14 off 9 balls) with an off-cutter.

The momentum briefly shifted towards India before Arshdeep endured a nightmare as Powell cut loose, plundering 24 runs.

After a quiet start, Powell launched a 98m six over mid-wicket off a cross-seam full ball, followed by a sharp bouncer that evaded both batter and keeper for five wides.

He then flicked another slot delivery over square leg for his second six of the over before finishing with a crashing cut over backward point for four. PTI

