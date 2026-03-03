T20 WC semis: Lunar eclipse forces India to delay training

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) The Indian cricket team delayed Tuesday's evening training session by over an hour due to the lunar eclipse, ahead of their T20 World Cup semifinal against England.

The T20 World Cup co-hosts were earlier supposed to train in the evening slot of 6-9 pm at the Wankhede Stadium here, but they eventually took the field close to 7:20 pm local time.

Some members of the support staff had arrived on the field before the players and a few coaches but the action started after some delay.

In fact, even the floodlights of the stadium were turned on around 6:50pm but not at full intensity, which was done moments before the rest of the team took the field. PTI

