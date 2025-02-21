Photos: Road in Kasaragod named after Sunil Gavaskar in his presence

A road in Kerala’s Kasaragod was on Friday (February 21) renamed after Sunil Gavaskar in the presence of the batting legend himself, who flew for the event from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

On Thursday, Gavaskar was in Dubai to commentate on the India versus Bangladesh game in the Champions Trophy. After the match ended, Gavaskar flew back to be in Kasaragod. He received a grand welcome.

'Sunil Gavaskar Municipal Stadium Road'

The Kasaragod Municipality renamed the Kasaragod Municipal Stadium Road as “Sunil Gavaskar Municipal Stadium Road”. This is in recognition of his achievements in cricket.

Gavaskar’s visit to the city was described as “historic” by Kasaragod MLA NA Nellikkunnu.

“Sunil Gavaskar’s presence is expected to provide a major boost to the cricketing sector in the district, which has a rich history of nurturing talented players, including those who excelled in prestigious tournaments like the Ranji Trophy,” said municipality chairman Abbas Begum.

Gavaskar was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team. He was also the first batsman to complete 10,000 Test runs. After retirement, he has been active in various, giving back to the game, and is now a TV commentator.

Here are images from the event to rename a road in Kasaragod after Sunil Gavaskar.