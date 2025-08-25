Sourav Ganguly embarks on coaching career with Pretoria Capitals

Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the new head coach of the SA20 franchise Pretoria Capitals for the 2026 season, marking the former India captain's first venture into coaching. The announcement was made on Sunday (August 24).

Also read: Rohit, Kohli phenomenal in ODIs, should continue if they perform: Ganguly

First coaching assignment

The 53-year-old replaces ex-England batter Jonathan Trott, who stepped down from the position a day earlier. Former South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock has been named assistant coach.

Trott was appointed as head coach before the 2025 season of the SA20, but the franchise failed to reach the knockouts with just two wins from 10 group matches, finishing fifth in the six-team T20 league table.

The franchise bid him farewell with a message of gratitude, “Jonathan Trott, forever grateful for your leadership and unwavering dedication to the team. All the best on your next adventure! Once a Capital, always a Capital!”

The Centurion-based franchise welcomed Ganguly with the message, "The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach."

Also Read: Dropping Kumble, not scoring many centuries: Ganguly lists out biggest regrets

BCCI chief to head coach

This will be the first time Ganguly will be the head coach of a cricket team. Ganguly previously served as the team director of Delhi Capitals in the IPL from 2018 to 2019, before relinquishing the role after becoming BCCI president.

After retiring from international cricket in 2008, Ganguly moved into cricket administration and went on to serve as BCCI president from 2019 to 2022.

Ganguly was appointed director of cricket at JSW Sports last year, which owns Pretoria Capitals and co-owns the IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals.

(With agency inputs)