Shubman Gill in ICU; medical panel formed to monitor his condition: Report

Indian skipper Shubman Gill has reportedly been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Kolkata hospital after he suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

The cricketer, who was ruled out for the remainder of the match, was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday (November 15) after his "neck spasm" and has a special medical panel closely monitoring his health condition, said a NDTV report.

India on Sunday lost the match by 30 runs.

In ICU

According to the NDTV report, Gill was admitted to the ICU from the beginning, but more as a precautionary measure. The Indian skipper is reportedly under the care of Dr Saptarshi Basu, who is leading a medical board comprising specialists in critical care, neurology, neurosurgery, and cardiology, to closely monitor his condition.

Later, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) confirmed that he was suffering from a neck spasm.

Gill will remain in hospital on Sunday, according to an update by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI).

His participation in the Guwahati match—the second of the two-match series—will depend entirely on the pace of his recovery, said officials, who are cautiously optimistic about his recovery sooner than expected. It is too early to predict his fitness, reports said.

What happened?

On the second day of play in the first test against South Africa, Shubman Gill, who was batting, retired hurt after facing just three deliveries. He appeared in discomfort following a sweep shot off Simon Harmer, clutching his neck before calling for medical attention. Gill was later taken to a Kolkata hospital for scans and observation.

His sudden exit brought Rishabh Pant to the crease, marking Pant’s first appearance since the Oval Test against England.

BCCI update

The BCCI, in an update before the start of play on Day 3, confirmed that Gill will not be playing in the remainder of the Kolkata Test.

The update stated that Gill sustained a neck injury on Day 2 against South Africa and was admitted to hospital for examination and observation. He remains under medical supervision and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI’s medical team, said the update. His injury has cast doubt on his availability for the rest of the series, with team management stressing that no risks will be taken regarding his fitness.

The statement acknowledged that his absence poses a major challenge to India’s leadership and batting depth.

'Condition stable'

Further, according to the NDTV report, Shubman Gill’s condition has improved and he is now stable. His pain has eased since last night, and MRI results revealed no major concerns, added the report, adding that Gill began watching the third day’s play of the India–South Africa Test from his hospital bed.

While the Indian camp remains optimistic about a quick recovery, the uncertainty over player availability continues to cloud India’s immediate Test prospects.