Shreyas Iyer quits India A captaincy hours before match against Australia

India's middle-order player Shreyas Iyer quit India A team as a captain just a few hours before the second and final Test match against Australia A. The four-day game was scheduled to begin on Tuesday (September 23) in Lucknow. Dhruv Jurel has been named captain.

Neither Iyer nor the team management disclosed the exact reason behind Iyer’s sudden decision. However, it was believed that he informed the BCCI of his decision, citing personal reasons.

The Times of India quoted a source saying Iyer was taking a break and had returned to Mumbai. “He has informed the selectors that he won't be able to play in the second four-day match against Australia A. However, he remains in the fray for a spot in the middle-order when the selectors meet to pick the squad for the West Indies series," the report said.

Poor performance in first match

Iyer scored eight off 13 runs in the first match. He fell LBW to off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli. Many felt it was a poor decision made by the umpire, as the ball seemed to be sliding well past the leg stump. Despite his lowest score in the match, India A, chasing Australia’s 532, finished on 531, resulting in a high-scoring draw.

Iyer has been trying to become a prominent player in all three formats - Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Iyer secured his place in ODI matches and performed well in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. He scored 243 runs, including two fifties, in five matches, at an average of 48.60.

However, he was in the T20I matches against England or the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament in Dubai. His non-selection for the Asia Cup attracted severe criticism from fans. India's next Test series against the West Indies is yet to be scheduled, starting on October 2.

