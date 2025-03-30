Shane Warne's death: 'Sex drug' removed from Thailand villa in 2022, claims report

A media report has claimed that a 'sex item' was removed from Australian cricket legend Shane Warne’s villa on Koh Samui island in Thailand, where he was found dead in 2022.

The Daily Mail said a senior police official was ordered to remove a bottle of pills of a drug called ‘Kamagra’ from the scene.

According to reports, Kamagra is used to treat erectile dysfunction. The drug purportedly contained sildenafil citrate, the same ingredient found in Viagra but has dangerous side effects on people with heart problems. It was reportedly illegal in Thailand but was available in pharmacies.

Staging a cover-up?

The police officer spoke on condition of anonymity to the British newspaper and accused higher officials of staging a cover-up. He added that Australian officials might have also been involved.

He said, “We were ordered by our seniors to get rid of the bottle.”

“These orders were coming from up high, and I think senior officials from Australia were also involved because they did not want their national figure to have an ending like this,” he added.

The officer said it was a bottle with pills, but they were unsure of how much Warne took. He said the officers were told to clean up a ‘puddle of vomit and blood’ on the scene along with the Kamagra.

Autopsy report

Warne passed away at the age of 52 in Thailand in 2022, from a heart attack, while holidaying with his friends. An autopsy provided by the Surat Thani Hospital, at the time, found he passed away from natural causes, ruling out any foul play.

However, the officer alleged that no one is willing to confirm the existence of the Kamagra as it is a ‘sensitive subject’ with ‘powerful invisible hands’ behind the massive cover-up, in an attempt to preserve Warne’s legacy.