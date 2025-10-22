Cong alleges religious bias in Sarfaraz’s omission from Indian squad, BJP hits back

Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed on Wednesday (October 22) alleged religious bias in the selection process of the Indian cricket team after middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan was left out of the recently-announced squads.

She accused head coach Gautam Gambhir of favouritism, criticising the non-selection of Sarfaraz for senior national team duties. Meanwhile, the BJP strongly condemned her remarks, accusing the Congress of attempting to “partition” the cricket team along communal lines.

Shama poses 'surname' question

The selection committee’s decision to omit Sarfaraz from the India A squad for the upcoming series against South Africa A, to be led by Rishabh Pant, has reignited debate over the alleged unfair treatment of one of domestic cricket’s most consistent performers.

The 28-year-old cricketer had played for India in the home series against New Zealand in November 2024, but was not included in the squads for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the England tour, or the home series against West Indies.

Reports suggest that Pant’s return was a key factor in Sarfaraz’s omission. His exclusion has since triggered political controversy.

Shama, who earlier this year drew flak for fat-shaming former skipper Rohit Sharma, questioned whether Sarfaraz’s non-selection was linked to his surname, suggestive of his religion.

Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname ! #justasking . We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) October 22, 2025

“Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname! #justasking. We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter,” Shama wrote on X, referring to Gambhir’s stint with the BJP.

Also Read: ‘Hats off’: After fat-shaming row, Shama Mohamed hails Rohit Sharma for India win

Congress trying to partition cricket: BJP

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan hit back, stating that Shama had earlier mocked Sharma for his weight.

“This disgusting tweet clearly exposes the divisive mentality and prejudiced mindset of the Congress. The communal Congress party is now trying to partition our Indian cricket team on religious lines. This is condemnable. Toxic politics of polarisation have been the toolkit of the Congress,” Kesavan told NDTV.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala also slammed Shama, calling both her and the Congress “sick”.

Taking to X, he wrote, “This lady & her party is sick. After calling Rohit Sharma fat, she and her party want to divide even our cricket team on communal lines? Desh ka partition karke mann nahi bhara kya? In the same team MOHAMMAD SIRAJ AND KHALEEL AHMED will play! Stop dividing India on communal lines, caste lines.”

Also Read: Sarfaraz (150), Pant (99) lead India's fightback; NZ need 107 to win

Row over 'selection bias'

Calling the allegations “preposterous,” former cricketer Atul Wassan said, “I agree that Sarfaraz Khan is not being given the kind of respect and chances he deserves. But it is not about what she (Shama Mohamed) or Congress is alleging. This has never happened in Indian sport. Time and again, we get to hear this religion card.”

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had also questioned Sarfaraz’s omission, asking, “Why isn’t Sarfaraz Khan selected even for India A?”

Echoing that sentiment, AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan told NDTV: “Sarfaraz Khan's average is 110 in first-class cricket over the last five years. He is fit. He has lost 17 kg in weight. He has scored against New Zealand and England but is deemed unworthy for selection. What else must he do to get the selectors' nod? You can't play with the career of a young talent. He played and scored for the country. Why did you leave him in a tunnel without any light at the end? This is merely our question because his name is Sarfaraz Khan?”