Sehwag to Rahane on outburst: Learn from Tendulkar, Bachchan

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has advised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane to learn from batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and film actor Amitabh Bachchan while handling criticism.

Sehwag’s comments came after Rahane hit out at his critics over his batting strike rate in the ongoing IPL 2026.

Also read: Lalit Modi flags Rs 2,400 crore loss in IPL

Questions on his strike rate came up after KKR slumped to a 65-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata on Thursday (April 2).

What Rahane said

Chasing a steep 227, the home side never had any impactful partnership despite a promising start and folded for 161 in 16 overs to remain winless so far this season.

The loss placed the focus on Rahane's own performance and strike rate. The KKR skipper, who managed 8 off 10 balls, was uncharacteristically sharp as he reacted to the criticism.

"My strike rate, I think I have one of the best strike rates so far from 2020. People who are talking about me, probably not watching the game or they have certain agenda against me. They don't like me playing," he said without mentioning anyone in specific in the post-match media interaction.

"They don't like to watch me play. The amount of success which I got, I guess they are jealous of me. I am not too worried," he added.

Sehwag’s advice to Rahane

Reacting to Rahane’s comments, Sehwag said on a show on Cricbuzz, "I don't think players should say all of this. I know he is the captain and he was asked why Cameron Green isn't bowling. He didn't have a straight answer for that, so he said to ask Cricket Australia."

"I can understand that. But if someone is questioning my strike rate or batting style, people will praise you and criticise you, but you have to be neutral with both. Why is there a need to engage in such fights?" he asked.

"They seem to be answering the critics, but even Bachchan saab (Amitabh Bachchan) never answered his critics. There couldn't be a bigger example than (Sachin) Tendulkar; one newspaper had even written 'Endulkar'," Sehwag further said.

"So, I feel one should keep quiet. Score a century and everyone will be quiet. Keep calm and do your work. What else? I don't think these things require an answer," he added.