Sarfaraz Khan scores record fifty, smashes Abhishek Sharma for 30 runs in 1 over

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan hit a record half-century against Punjab in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Jaipur on Thursday (January 8).

Sarfaraz, not considered for India selection for this month’s ODI series against New Zealand, smashed a 15-ball fifty, the fastest by an Indian in List A (50 overs) cricket. This is also the fourth-fastest in the history of 50-over cricket.

Mumbai lose despite Sarfaraz's record

Despite Sarfaraz’s record feat, Mumbai lost the game by just one run after being in control of the 217-run chase at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground. Sarfaraz smashed 62 off 20 balls with seven fours and five sixes.

Sarfaraz, who is Mumbai’s leading run-getter in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy with 303 runs in six innings, broke the previous fastest half-century by an Indian, held jointly by Maharashtra's Abhijit Kale and Atit Sheth of Baroda.

Kale and Sheth had taken 16 balls to reach the milestone, with the former scoring against Baroda in 1995 and the latter versus Chhattisgarh in 2021.

Punjab top table

Sarfaraz, who was recently bought at the IPL 2026 auction by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at his base price of Rs 75 lakh, smashed India T20I opener and left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma for 30 runs (three sixes and three fours) in an over.

Mumbai, who were cruising at 169 for three in the 18th over, collapsed to be all out for 215 in 26.2 overs. The loss meant Mumbai finished second (20 points) in Elite Group C while Punjab topped with 24 points. Both teams have qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.