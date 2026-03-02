Kerala leaders, celebrities hail Sanju Samson’s historic knock against West Indies

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 2 (PTI) Following his historic knock against the West Indies team in the T20 cricket World Cup, congratulatory messages poured in for local lad Sanju Samson from across Kerala.

Leaders from all political parties and prominent personalities shared Samson’s pictures and videos on their social media accounts to congratulate the Indian cricket star after the crucial match.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared a message on his social media account, saying, “Our land has a special strength — no one can bring it down. May he go on to achieve even greater milestones for the country. Heartfelt congratulations to Sanju Samson!”

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan shared a video of the innings and wrote, “One name — Sanju Samson.” BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that in a crucial moment, Samson rose to the occasion with a magnificent innings.

“An unbeaten 97 off just 50 balls! With an unbelievable knock, he single-handedly powered Team India into the semifinals,” he said.

According to Chandrasekhar, chasing 196 in what could well be described as a quarterfinal was never going to be easy.

“In this battle of nerves, our boy from Thiruvananthapuram delivered nothing short of a masterclass innings. Sanju, both Kerala and India hold you close to their hearts. Come back lifting the cup,” he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has consistently voiced support for Samson, who hails from his parliamentary constituency, was ecstatic over the knock.

Tharoor said he was bursting with pride and relief for Sanju Samson after his superlative innings in today’s virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies.

“I had suffered for him as earlier setbacks saw him lose his place in the side. Today, he showed the world why he deserved to be there in the first place. Proud of Thiruvananthapuram’s native son, the Pride of India,” he said.

All political parties posted messages, photos and videos praising Samson.

Film star Mohanlal said on his social media account that it was exhilarating to watch Sanju Samson in such sublime form.

“A truly masterful innings that speaks volumes of his character and talent. Hearty congratulations to the entire Indian team for storming into the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. Keep the flag flying high,” he said.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran described Samson’s performance as one of the greatest T20 innings ever.

“That too in a virtual quarterfinal on the World Cup stage! Sanju Samson,” he wrote. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)