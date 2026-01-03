CSK's Ramakrishna Ghosh hits 27-ball 64 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Maharashtra’s Ramakrishna Ghosh, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), again impressed in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Ghosh, who took seven wickets against Himachal Pradesh on Monday (December 31, 2025), this time excelled with the bat.

The 28-year-old right-handed Ghosh smashed 64 not out off 27 balls with three fours and five sixes. His late assault at No. 5 powered Maharashtra to 366/4 in 50 overs in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C match against Mumbai in Jaipur on Saturday (January 3).

On December 31, Ghosh had scored 47 and taken two wickets against Uttarakhand. Earlier in the tournament, he had three wickets apiece against Punjab and Sikkim. He had also scored 73 versus Punjab.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CSK lauded Ghosh’s batting effort, calling it a “roaring knock”.

“OH! MY! GHOSH! 64* (27) 3 Fours 5 Sixes Ramakrishna Ghosh's roaring knock against Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy! #WhistlePodu (sic),” CSK wrote.

Ghosh was picked by CSK during the IPL 2025 auction for Rs 30 lakh and later retained ahead of IPL 2026 season.



