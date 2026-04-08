Rajasthan Royals crush MI by 27 runs in rain-truncated game

Guwahati, Apr 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals inflicted on Mumbai Indians a crushing 27-run defeat in their rain-curtailed IPL match here on Tuesday.

Having posted a formidable 150 for three in the game that was reduced to 11-overs-a-side contest following a rain delay, RR bowlers stopped MI at 123 for nine in their full quota of overs.

Asked to bat first, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went all guns blazing from the get-go, putting on 80 runs in only 5 overs at the Barsapara Stadium.

Jaiswal top-scored with an unbeaten 77 off 32 balls, while the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi plundered 39 runs in just 14 deliveries, including whacking the great Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in his very first over.

The start of the match was delayed by over two and half hours due to persistent rain.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 150/3 in 11 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 77, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 39).

Mumbai Indians: 123/9 in 11 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 25, Naman Dhir 25; Sandeep Sharma 2/26, Ravi Bishnoi 2/25, Nandre Burger 2/21). PTI

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