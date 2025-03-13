Rahul Dravid coaches Rajasthan Royals team practice in crutches

The newly appointed head coach of Rajasthan Royals, Rahul Dravid, was seen at the team’s training session with crutches due to a leg injury. According to reports, Dravid suffered the injury during a match in Bengaluru, and has been on crutches since then.

Dedication to the team

By this gesture, Dravid has set an example for his team by showcasing his dedication to attending the team’s training session despite not being able to walk properly. He took a golf cart and stood with the help of crutches while mentoring young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals shared a post on his injury’s update to their social media, applauding his efforts as the head coach.

The former coach of Team India returns to Rajasthan Royals after a decade, during which time he played a crucial role as the team’s captain and mentor.

Bengaluru match

According to media reports, Dravid suffered an injury during a Bengaluru match, after which he had to wear a cast and use crutches. In the match, Dravid and his son, Anvay, represented the Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) in a 50-over match against the Young Lions Club at the SLS Kreedangana cricket ground in Bengaluru.



