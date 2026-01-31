Pat Cummins ruled out of T20 World Cup as Australia pick Ben Dwarshuis

Melbourne, Jan 31 (PTI) Australia suffered a huge blow on Saturday as premier pacer Pat Cummins was ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to an injury, forcing the national selectors to pick Ben Dwarshuis in his place in a 15-member squad.

Cummins, 32, has not recovered fully from his lingering back injury and will miss the tournament that begins in India and Sri Lanka on February 7, while top-order batter Matthew Short has also been omitted from the original 15-player squad.

Matthew Renshaw comes in for Short who was listed in the initial provisional squad.

Selector Tony Dodemaide said: "With Pat needing more time to recover from his back injury Ben is a ready replacement who offers a left arm pace option as well as dynamic fielding and late order hitting.

Cummins had initially been named in Australia's provisional squad.

"We believe his ability to swing the ball at good pace along with clever variations will be well suited to the conditions we expect and overall structure of the squad.

"Matt (Renshaw) has impressed in all formats of late, including in multiple roles in white ball formats for Australia, the Queensland Bulls and the Brisbane Heat.".

The trio of Josh Hazlewood, Tim David and Nathan Ellis have cleared the fitness test for the month-long T20 showpiece.

Hazlewood has not played since injuring his hamstring and Achilles prior to the Ashes. David missed most of the BBL and the Pakistan series because of a hamstring injury, while Ellis missed the Big Bash League finals and the Pakistan tour with a hamstring niggle.

"With the top order settled and spin heavy conditions expected in the pool stages in Sri Lanka, we also feel Matt provides extra middle order support, with Tim David completing his return to play program in the early phase of the tournament.

"As a left hander, he (Renshaw) also offers a point of difference to the middle order batting." Australia is currently playing a three-game T20 Series against Pakistan in Lahore before leaving for Sri Lanka for the pool stages of the World Cup.

The T20 World Cup will be held in venues across India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8..

Australian squad: Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. PTI

