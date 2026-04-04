On Arjun Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh disagrees with father Yograj

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has heaped praise on batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, who is currently part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026.

Arjun, who bowls left-arm pace and bats left-handed, plays for Goa in the Indian domestic circuit. He is primarily known for his bowling but Yuvraj feels if he keeps working with him, then his batting would improve. Arjun, 26, has a first-class hundred and two half-centuries and averages 20.75 with the bat in 24 games. He has taken 52 wickets so far.

What Yograj said

Earlier, Yuvraj’s father and former India cricketer Yograj Singh had praised Arjun’s batting, calling him “a batter of a great quality”. But now, Yuvraj has disagreed with his father. Both Yograj and Yuvraj have been mentoring Arjun.

Also read: Why Yuvraj Singh apologised to MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev

“He told me that they don’t focus on his batting. So, I said that we would see because I hadn’t seen him bat before. In the nets, he was hitting boundaries everywhere, and then I questioned his coach as to why he wasn’t given batting. I also told him that he is a batter of a great quality, he is batting as his father used to," Yograj had said.

Yuvraj said Arjun works hard and called him “nice kid”.

'Better bowler'

"That's amazing because I've learned most of the things from his father-mental battles, physical battles, and technical battles. I am passing the same things to Arjun. He is learning from me, which is great. He is a nice kid; he is very sharp and picks up things very easily. I really wish that I could match his level of hard work. He loves the game. His father is probably the best player that I've seen. It is fascinating to see Arjun's commitment levels," Yuvraj said on Sports Tak.

"When Arjun started his cricket, he was a better bowler. He is still learning as a batter. If he continues to work on that, he will definitely improve. I feel that at one stage, even he is going to say, 'I'm not sure if I am strong with my bowling or batting.' But I still feel he is a bowler who can bat. I was a batter who could bowl. If I keep working with him, his batting will definitely improve," he added.