Dhoni-inspired Mukul rises from '100-150 sixes' a day to IPL match-winner

Kolkata, Apr 10 (PTI) Mukul Choudhary grew up watching MS Dhoni finish games, dreaming of doing the same one day.

At Eden Gardens on Thursday night, the 21-year-old rookie batter from Rajasthan turned that dream into reality with a stunning six-hitting display, helping Lucknow Super Giants secure a three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-ball thriller.

"I dedicate this to my father. Even before he got married, he always dreamt of making his son a cricketer. I also always watch MS (Dhoni) sir, the way he finishes. I also play at the same number, so I dedicate this to him," Mukul said after his heroics (54 not out from 27 balls; 2x4, 7x6).

Behind that composure lies relentless preparation of hitting close to 150 sixes everyday.

"My genes are such and I am naturally built in a way that there is power in my shots, and also I do practice a lot. Everyday I hit around 100-150 sixes. For the last five-six months, I've been practising a lot and that has come into me," he revealed.

He also spoke about his Dhoni-like 'helicopter shot', which he used to hit Vaibhav Arora for a six in the 17th over.

"I have practised that shot since childhood... I always liked that, and the way Dhoni finished (an inning). He used to hit a six even off a yorker. If you even hit that kind of a delivery for six, the bowler thinks about doing something different."

'Scariest finisher' tag

That six-hitting ability, combined with belief, has already caught the eye of LSG coach Justin Langer who had famously earlier said he could turn Mukul into one of India's "scariest" middle-order batters.

It was on display against a depleted KKR bowling attack on Thursday, when he turned the match around, taking the score from 128/7 in 16 overs to 54 runs off the last four overs.

"If such a great coach says something about you, he must have seen something in you. He showed me his belief and I wanted to do it," continued Mukul.

"He made me practice as well. He made me work with him for 10-15 minutes every day. He made me understand everything and that is my job. I did my job and he showed me his trust." SMAT inspiration =========== In fact in December last year, Mukul found himself needing 25 off the final over against Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He almost pulled off the impossible, bringing it down to five off the last ball in a knock that put him on the IPL radar.

LSG snapped him up for Rs 2.60-crore soon after.

"25 runs were needed from the last over and five runs from the last ball. Ayush (Badoni) was bowling. I did that previously so I had the belief. I got picked from that innings," he recollected.

Five months later, on the much bigger IPL stage, the script felt familiar, and Mukul said he knew it would give him a "new identity".

Playing just his third IPL game, Mukul took charge in his breathtaking assault.

"I never thought about the result, just wanted to take the match till the end and take it close and in the end it became clear that 'yes I can do it'."

Deep breathing mantra

His calmness under pressure is no accident; he revealed that his deep-breathing mantra helps him ease the tension.

"I used to be in a hurry before 1-2 years. But after 1-2 years of practice, I have kept in mind that I have to play as long as I can. If I take the game to the end, I will win." "When there are many things going around, I want to sit down peacefully for five seconds and take 2-3 deep breaths, just watch the ball and play the ball." That routine was visible even in the final over as he briefly went down on his haunches to reset before finishing the job.

"I knew he would err on one ball and I had to hit it for six."

Father's sacrifice

Mukul’s journey has been shaped as much by family sacrifice as by talent.

His father, Dalip, had decided even before marriage that he would make his son a cricketer.

He left his teaching job, sold his share of the family home and shifted base to support Mukul's training, while his mother Sunita reorganised her life entirely around his cricket.

At the Aravalli Coaching Centre in Jaipur, Mukul initially started as a medium pacer. "I was a medium pacer, so I became a keeper as there was no one around." But coaches soon spotted his natural power-hitting ability and pushed him towards batting. The early days of his domestic cricket career in the 2022-23 season were tough; his first stint was underwhelming, but Mukul never lost belief.

Even now, despite the growing spotlight, he remains grounded.

"Yes, there is pressure. It's my first season. Even during practice matches there is pressure to perform as the team has shown trust in you.

"Even in domestic cricket you perform to reach here. But if you do it here, you will get a different name and different identity. I just look at that aspect by taking a deep breath and focus on the process.

"There will be pressure for everyone even if you play five matches or 50. But it's about keeping the distractions aside and believe in yourself... I'm learning it but have to keep learning." That belief was shown by his skipper Rishabh Pant from day one, even after a slow 2 not out off five balls.

"In the last match, I was not able to hit well after 4-5 balls and Rishabh bhaiya told me that 'don't think so much, just do what you have been doing'. PTI

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