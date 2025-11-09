Meghalaya’s Akash Kumar smashes fastest-ever First-Class fifty in just 11 balls

Meghalaya batter Akash Kumar set a new record for the fastest-ever First-Class half-century during the Ranji Trophy Plate match against Arunachal Pradesh in Surat on Sunday (November 9).

The 25-year-old reached his fifty in just 11 balls, breaking the previous record held by Wayne Wright, who had achieved the milestone in 12 deliveries in 2012 while playing for Leicestershire against Essex. Akash hit 8 consecutive sixes, including six sixes in an over, during his blistering innings.