Manchester United owners submit highest bid to buy RCB: Report

Fresh from shedding their tag as the IPL’s most glamorous underachievers, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are now at the heart of one of the most competitive franchise sale processes Indian sport has witnessed. Barely months after winning their maiden IPL title in 2025 — and following it up with a second Women’s Premier League crown — the Bengaluru-based franchise has attracted global interest, turning a routine ownership review into a full-fledged bidding war.

According to a report by State of Play, at least nine parties have submitted non-binding bids for RCB, with valuations ranging from USD 1 billion to USD 1.8 billion. While these bids do not legally commit either side to close a deal, they underline the scale of interest in an IPL franchise riding unprecedented sporting and commercial momentum.

Highest bid from Manchester United’s owners

The most aggressive offer is believed to have come from the Glazer family, owners of the Manchester United football team in the English Premier League, through Avram Glazer’s Lancer Capital. Their bid, pegged close to USD 1.8 billion (around Rs 16,300 crore), sits at the top of the current valuation range. The Glazers are not newcomers to cricket ownership, already controlling the Desert Vipers franchise in the UAE’s ILT20 league, the reigning champions of that tournament.

Also Read: RCB sale: Adar Poonawalla to make 'strong and competitive' bid

This marks a sharp contrast to the family’s earlier IPL ambitions. During the 2021 auction for two new franchises, the Glazers submitted the lowest qualifying bid and lost out to RPSG Group and CVC Capital. Four years on, their valuation appears far more aligned with the explosive growth of the IPL ecosystem.

Why is Diageo selling RCB?

RCB’s current owners, Diageo, are understood to be seeking a valuation of around USD 2.1 billion following the 2025 title win. Through its Indian arm, United Spirits, Diageo has already circulated confidential information memorandums to prospective buyers, with Citigroup acting as transaction advisor — confirming that the franchise is now formally up for sale.

Also Read: Who will buy RCB for Rs 17,600 crore? Here are 6 potential buyers

Diageo’s decision is rooted in business priorities. United Spirits informed SEBI in November that RCB was being reviewed as a non-core asset, outside its core alco-beverages focus. The move also follows concerns over reputational and legal risks after a deadly stampede during RCB’s title celebrations at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium last year.

Global appetite for IPL assets

Beyond the Glazers, the bidding field reflects the global appetite for IPL assets. Adar Poonawalla, backed by TPG, Dr Ranjan Pai with a possible KKR-Temasek consortium, Premji Invest and Sweden-based EQT are all understood to be in the race, underscoring how RCB’s success has transformed it into one of Indian sport’s most-coveted properties.