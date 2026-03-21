‘Colour discrimination’: L Sivaramakrishnan quits commentary; who said what

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has announced his retirement from TV commentary, alleging colour discrimination during his 23-year broadcast journey.

He cited the lack of opportunities to conduct toss and presentation ceremonies as one of the reasons to end his broadcasting career.

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Sivaramakrishnan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to make the announcement, and there were numerous comments from cricket fans slamming the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

What Sivaramakrishnan said

"I am retiring from commentary for BCCI," Sivaramakrishnan wrote on Friday (March 20).

"If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason. How does a company owning BCCI rights go down? Any guesses. My retirement is nothing great. But a story of tv production unfolds. Soon you will see the bigger picture (sic)," he added.

Also, when a user suggested if his skin colour was an issue, Sivaramakrishnan replied, "You are right. Colour Discrimination."

BCCI ‘employee’ to blame

Later, in another post, he said the issue was with “one employee” of the BCCI and has nothing to do with Jay Shah and the board’s administration. “Don’t bring the BCCI Administration into the picture. It’s a one on one with an employee of the BCCI. Jay Shah and Co. have nothing to do with this issue. I am taking control of my life and I think I am entitled to do it.”

Sivaramakrishnan, 60, was known for expressing his views candidly for more than two decades inside the commentary box.

Sivaramakrishnan played nine Tests and 16 ODIs for India between 1983 and 1986, years after which he began his commentary career in 2000.

He also served as a player representative on the ICC Cricket Committee.

Although he went wicket-less in this first Test match, he later became famous for his match-winning 12-wicket haul against England in 1984.

Sivaramakrishnan’s cricket career

Sivaramakrishnan was also a key player in India's victorious 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship triumph in Australia under the great Sunil Gavaskar's captaincy.

He played a crucial role, including in the final against Pakistan where he helped restrict them to 176/9, contributing to India's eight-wicket win.

He was the leading wicket-taker in that tournament, a huge thing for a spinner back then considering the conditions Down Under.

Reactions pour in

Former India paceman Dodda Ganesh told The Federal on Saturday (March 21) that it was unfortunate for Sivaramakrishnan to end his TV commentary career over colour discrimination. Ganesh shared his own experience of being discriminated based on his colour, right from his school days.

“It is unfortunate to know about Sivaramakrishnan’s story. It is not right to discriminate against people based on their skin colour. I have also been a victim of this, right from my school days. It must be very painful for Sivaramakrishnan to end his broadcast journey in this way,” Ganesh told The Federal.

Ganesh, who played four Tests and one ODI for India, said he overcame the issues of colour discrimination by getting inspired by late South African President Nelson Mandela.

“Looking back at my cricket journey, I was inspired by Nelson Mandela’s life. The way he overcame discrimination and fought for people’s rights, made me succeed,” Ganesh added.

When asked what Sivaramakrishnan should do now, Ganesh suggested he take the legal route to fight his case.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too reacted to Sivaramakrishnan’s X post. He wrote, “Oh no! Why not this IPL?”

The Federal reached out to Sivaramakrishnan to know what his next move, but calls went unanswered.



