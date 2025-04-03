Watch: Kamindu Mendis bowls left-arm, right-arm in same over for SRH

A rare sight was witnessed in IPL 2025 on Thursday night (April 3) as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) all-rounder Kamindu Mendis bowled both left-arm spin and right-arm offspin in the same over against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The 26-year-old Mendis, who made his debut at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Thursday, was introduced into the attack by SRH skipper Pat Cummins in the 13th over of the match. He straightaway showed his ambidextrous skills.

Mendis' auction price

At last year’s mega auction, Mendis was bought by SRH for Rs 75 lakh.

With right-handed Angkrish Raghuvanshi on strike, Mendis started off with left-arm spin. His first delivery in IPL was taken for a single. Then came left-handed batter Venkatesh Iyer to face Mendis. Then, the Sri Lanka switched to right-arm offspin.

On the fourth ball, with his left-arm spin, Mendis got the wicket of Raghuvanshi, caught by Harshal Patel. He ended a fine 32-ball 50 innings.

Just 1 over for Mendis

With new batter Rinku Singh being a left-hander, Mendis again switched to right-arm offspin. And, he completed the over with the same, when he bowled the final delivery of his first over to Iyer.

That was the only over bowled by Mendis in the match. He had figures of 1/4.

Mendis, who bats left-handed, has played 12 Tests, 19 ODIs, and 23 T20Is for Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl. Both KKR and SRH entered the match with one win each from three matches. Hyderabad are at the eighth spot in the points table while Kolkata are 10th and last.



