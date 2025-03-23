KKR captain Rahane explains ‘momentum’ change leading to RCB’s win

The loss of a couple of quick wickets changed the momentum of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) game with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday (March 22), KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane told reporters in the post-match presentation.

“I thought we were going well till the 13th over, but two or three wickets changed the momentum. The batters that followed tried their best, but it didn’t work out. When Venky [Venkatesh Iyer] and I were batting, we discussed that 200-210 was achievable, but those wickets changed the momentum,” he said.

Powerplay with the bat

KKR surrendered to a definitive seven-wicket defeat against RCB, who were quick to change the tides against them, capitalising on a courageous approach by Rasikh Salam, punching KKR’s Sunil Narine’s (44) return ticket off to the dressing room.

Krunal Pandya took advantage of this opportunity and struck twice in quick succession, leaving KKR stuttering at 145/5. This was the moment Rahane admitted, leaving KKR unable to breach the 200-run mark.

“A little bit of dew was there, but they had a very good powerplay with the bat. It was under par. We were looking for [a] 200-plus [score]. We don’t want to think too much about this game, but at the same time, just try and get better in certain areas,” Rahane added.

KKR managed to reach 174/8, but were ousted by the opening duo of Virat Kohli and Philip Salt who set the field aflame with their batsmanship.

Spectators watched with bated breath and gradually chants for RCB took over Kolkata’s cricketing hub. RCB raised a 95-run opening stand that took the game out of KKR’s grasp, leading them to a seven-wicket win.