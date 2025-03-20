IPL: Rs 50K to 1 lakh in Chennai black market for tickets despite police whip

Amid soaring buzz and excitement for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matches, Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets are being sold in the black market through social media platforms in Chennai, one of India's most cricket-crazy cities, with each ticket for the clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23 reportedly fetching up to a whopping Rs 1 lakh.

The urge to view CSK’s home opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was so great that all tickets got sold out minutes after online windows were open.

Chennai, a black market hub

As the mega IPL-2025 begins on March 22, Chennai has emerged as one of the burgeoning black market hubs for IPL tickets. Police in Chennai say they have taken proactive measures, leading to raids and arrests. Some tickets have been reportedly resold for up to Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 lakh. As the tourney progresses, the rates could go up as well, given the frenzy associated with Dhoni and CSK.

In 2023, Chennai became a focal point for illicit ticket sales, resulting in 120 police cases and the arrest of 185 individuals. A total of 419 tickets were confiscated during the IPL season. The Chidambaram Stadium, CSK's home ground, experienced considerable illegal activity driven by the high demand for match tickets.

In 2024, the number of arrests in Chennai dropped to 93 while 313 tickets were seized. Overall, from 2023 to 2024, police in Chennai recorded 203 cases, with 278 individuals arrested and 732 IPL tickets seized. (see box).

Check out tips

A senior officer of the Greater Chennai Police told The Federal, “We are dedicated to providing a secure environment for IPL enthusiasts. We are intensifying our efforts to dismantle illicit networks. We strongly advise the public to buy tickets solely through authorised sources.”

As anticipation for IPL 2025 zooms, here are some tips for cricket fans to safeguard themselves against counterfeit ticket scams:

Utilize official channels: Acquire tickets from authorized platforms such as BookMyShow, Paytm or the official IPL website (IPLT20.com) as well as from team websites like chennaisuperkings.com. Steer clear of unverified third-party sellers.

Confirm ticket validity: Authentic tickets typically include security features such as holograms, barcodes or QR codes. Ensure to check for these elements and, if possible, scan them to verify their authenticity before arriving at the venue.

Be cautious of too-good-to-be-true offers: If a ticket price appears excessively low -- particularly for popular matches like CSK vs MI -- it is likely a fraudulent offer. Official ticket prices generally range from Rs 450 to Rs 18,000, depending on the seating category.

Avoid cash payments: Scammers frequently request cash to avoid detection. Instead, choose secure digital payment methods through official vendors.

Verify seller information: When purchasing from an individual or secondary source, confirm their identity and credibility. Exercise caution with listings on social media or unverified resale sites like Viagogo, where inflated prices and counterfeit tickets are common.

If you encounter a dubious ticket listing, report it to the police or the IPL ticketing helpline to help protect other fans from being deceived.