IPL 2025 players to watch out for: All 10 captains make their picks

Ahead of the start of IPL 2025, all 10 captains were asked to pick three players from their teams to watch out for during the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will kick-start IPL 2025 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens today (March 22). With 74 matches over 65 days across 13 venues, fans are excited to watch the T20 tournament.

This year’s IPL comes after the mega auction and there are new captains and new coaches. There are nine Indian captains and one overseas.

During the captains' meet in Mumbai on Thursday (March 20), the skippers were asked about ‘three players to look out for in your team’, and here is what they said. The video of the same was posted on IPL’s official website.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad picked Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, and Shaikh Rasheed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Rajat Patidar: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane: Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Shubman Gill: Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sanju Samson: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Tushar Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Pat Cummins: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Simarjeet Singh.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer did not pick any players, and said, “The team is the most important and integral part of the tournament.”

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Axar Patel: Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Hardik Pandya: Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Rishabh Pant: Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Rishabh Pant.