IPL 2025 opening ceremony photos: SRK, Disha Patani, Shreya Ghoshal enthrall fans

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) got off to a dazzling start with an opening ceremony at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Saturday evening (March 22).

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Disha Patani were among the performers who enthralled the fans at the stadium. Also, singer Shreya Ghoshal’s mesmerising voice lit up the IPL 2025 opening ceremony in the ‘City of Joy.

SRH, Kohli, Rinku shake a leg

Rapper and singer Karan Ajula too put in a performance that was cheered by the spectators.

Later, one of the highlights of the IPL 2025 opening ceremony was Shah Rukh dancing with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Rinku Singh.

To celebrate 18 years of IPL, in the presence of BCCI officials and players including Indian cricket board president Roger Binny, secretary Devajit Saikia, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, Kohli, a cake was cut.

There were chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli’ at the Eden Gardens as Shah Rukh asked the fans to salute the ‘GOAT’ and player of the ‘gold generation’ of IPL. A special memento was presented to Kohli for being the only cricketer to have played for a single team (RCB) in 18 years of IPL.

After the opening ceremony, the inaugural match of IPL 2025 featuring KKR and RCB got underway. RCB captain Patidar won the toss and chose to field.

Here are the photos from the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. Images: PTI/BCCI