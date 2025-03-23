DC vs LSG: Delhi’s new captain Axar Patel promises fearless cricket

Delhi Capitals (DC) are geared up for a strong start as they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 season opener at their second home, the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Monday (March 24).

Addressing the media in a pre-match press conference, newly appointed captain Axar Patel and head coach Hemang Badani shared their thoughts on the team’s readiness for the new season.

‘Several leaders within the squad’

Speaking about his new role as the captain of DC, Axar said, "I have been playing for this franchise since 2019, and it has played a huge role in my growth as a cricketer. Being entrusted with the captaincy is a great honour for me. We have several leaders within the squad, and I continue to learn from their experience. It’s reassuring to have such seasoned players like KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis by my side. I believe we have a well-balanced team this season, and I am confident that we will turn things around and achieve the results we aspire to."

Speaking about his strategy as captain, the star India all-rounder emphasised the importance of "keeping things simple."

He said, "At the end of the day, I don’t want to overcomplicate things. As a captain, I have told the group that cricket is just a game – keep it simple. If your execution is good, everything will fall into place. I’m not asking them to chase specific results; I just want them to focus on keeping things simple. That will be my approach throughout the tournament."

On DC’s approach in the new season, Axar said the team is "ready to roll." He added, "All the players are eager to do something special for this franchise. With a new team and a new captain, we haven't played together much yet, but our mindset is clear, to go out there, express ourselves, and play fearlessly. Everyone is committed to giving their 100 per cent, and the players truly enjoy the atmosphere within the DC family."

Badani on new rules in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Badani shared his thoughts on the new rules in IPL 2025, saying, "For me, cricket has always been about the battle between bat and ball, but the balance has tilted heavily in favour of the batters in the recent times. With the saliva ban being lifted, I think it just gives something to the bowlers. Even if the ball deviates a wee bit, that is the difference between hitting the middle of the bat and the inside part of the bat."

"Even with regards to the new rule allowing a ball change between overs 11-20, gives the fielding side in the second innings a chance to stay in the game. I am all in for the change and I think it is a good change," he added.

Speaking about the conditions at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Axar said, "The Vizag pitch is a very good one. Last season, we played two matches here, and KKR put up score of around 250-260. It has consistently been a high-scoring venue, offering plenty of fireworks from the batters. However, we are prepared with our plans and will focus on executing them well to restrict the opposition to a low total. The pitch does favour batters, but every match is a learning experience."

When asked about the opening batting combination for the match, Badani responded, "Suspense! You'll have to wait and watch. We'll let you know on the field tomorrow."