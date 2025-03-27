CSK vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik says Bengaluru’s new players eager to make impact

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik on Thursday (March 27) did not want to think too much about the past results and said the new set of players of the franchise is hungry and eager to make an impact in IPL 2025.

Speaking on the eve of their big clash against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Karthik said the team is confident of its abilities.

Karthik confident

“I honestly feel that the way we are structuring our team, the way we are playing, and the way we intend to play makes this game very exciting for us. As a team, we are extremely excited and confident in our abilities,” Karthik said as RCB prepared to face CSK at the M A Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (March 28).

In nine matches against CSK at the Chidambaram Stadium, RCB have managed to win only once, in 2008. The wait to defeat the Chennai franchise at their home ground has now extended to 17 years.

Karthik emphasised that fresh players in RCB after last year’s mega auction are hungry and ready to do well. “In the first few games, we showed glimpses of what we are capable of, and our goal is to keep raising the bar, regardless of the venue. It is still early in the tournament, and while past stats exist, this is a fresh group of players who are hungry and eager to make an impact.”

Two strong teams

The former India wicketkeeper-batter felt RCB and CSK are two strong teams and the build-up to the game has been exciting.

“Being part of this setup as a mentor, watching the players in practice, and seeing their approach has made it an exciting build-up for me personally. It is two strong teams going head-to-head, and I cannot wait for the game to begin,” he said.

RCB and CSK enter the contest with one win each under their belt in IPL 2025. In the season opener, RCB defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while CSK registered a win against Mumbai Indians (MI).