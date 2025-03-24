The Federal

Covering Chennai Super Kings' IPL match at Chepauk | My First Day Out | MS Dhoni | CSK

What is a Sikh reporter doing at the Chepauk covering a Chennai Super Kings game? How was the overall experience?

Abhijit Singh Bhambra
24 March 2025 9:54 PM IST


CSKCSK Vs MIIPLIPL 2025Indian Premier League
Abhijit Singh Bhambra
About the AuthorAbhijit Singh Bhambra
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X