IPL 2026, LSG vs DC preview: Pressure on Pant as Lucknow begin campaign

Lucknow, Mar 31 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant will have little room for error in a critical year as his side begins its IPL 2026 campaign against a well-rounded Delhi Capitals here on Wednesday.

Pant could not deliver as a leader and frontline batter in his first year at LSG. Injuries to key players, especially fast bowlers, made his job a lot tougher.

This season, he has a fully fit squad at his disposal that has been bolstered by the addition of old warhorse Mohammed Shami and Anrich Nortje.

Injury prone pace sensation Mayank Yadav has worked hard on his fitness over the past 12 months and LSG would be hoping that he repays the strong faith that franchise had reposed in him.

Pacer Mohsin Khan too is making a comeback from injury while Prince Yadav has also impressed with his medium pace in the nets thus far.

Mystery spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi made a name for himself in his debut season and would be looking to build on the massive gains that he made 12 months ago. Compared to the bowling department, the batting has a more settled look with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram forming one of the most lethal opening pairings in the IPL.

Pant, who could not make an impact at number four for majority of last season before slamming a hundred at number three, is set to bat in the top-order with Nicholas Pooran to follow at number four.

LSG take on a side that should have made the play-offs last year after a promising beginning. Delhi Capitals tried as many as seven opening combinations last year and this season they are confident of more stability in the top-order.

KL Rahul is certain to open the innings but there is not enough clarity on his partner. The options are Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel and Pathum Nissanka. They have brought in David Miller to add more muscle to the middle order comprising another South African Tristan Stubbs.

Delhi Capitals have a potent bowling attack despite the unavailability of Mitchell Starc for the opening game due to an injury.

In captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, they have two match winning spinners. The addition of a wily Lungi Ngidi strengthens the pace attack. Ngidi was in top form in the T20 World Cup, foxing the batters with his deceptive change of pace.

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan is fully fit after spending last year on the sidelines due to an injury.

Squads

LSG: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Choudhary.

DC: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.

Match starts 7.30 PM IST. PTI

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